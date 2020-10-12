



Tribune Online

Total number of borrowers increased by to 2.59 million in 2019

THE National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that breakdown of borrowers in the Banking Industry showed that the total number of borrowers increased by 47.35per cent to 2.59million in 2019 from 1.76million recorded in 2018 while number of credit facilities increased by 55.54per cent to 3.18m in 2019 from 2.04million recorded in 2018. It […]

Total number of borrowers increased by to 2.59 million in 2019

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune