



Tribune Online

Climate change: Let’s stop the production of plastic and recycle ― Don

A senior lecturer in the Department of Microbiology, Kaduna State University (KASU), Ja’afar Isah Abdullahi is advocating for stoppage of production of plastics to save the environment from a further hash avoidable disaster like floods. To him, the country could come up with the idea of recycling of the existing plastics which could serve and […]

Climate change: Let’s stop the production of plastic and recycle ― Don

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune