Corpse of missing seven-year-old found floating at Delta river

Corpse of missing seven-year-old found floating at Delta river

The remains of a seven-year-old missing boy have been found floating at Ohovwe river in Ekiugbo-Ughelli community of Delta State. The sudden discovery last Thursday is generating tension in the headquarters of Ughelli North Local Government Area vis-a-vis the untoward activities of ritualists in the ancient town in recent times. The boy, who went missing […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

