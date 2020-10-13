



Corpse of missing seven-year-old found floating at Delta river

The remains of a seven-year-old missing boy have been found floating at Ohovwe river in Ekiugbo-Ughelli community of Delta State. The sudden discovery last Thursday is generating tension in the headquarters of Ughelli North Local Government Area vis-a-vis the untoward activities of ritualists in the ancient town in recent times. The boy, who went missing […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune