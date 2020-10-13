#EndSars: Oyo youth commissioner, deputy majority leader lead protest

#EndSars: Oyo youth commissioner, deputy majority leader lead protest

Oyo State Commissioner for youth and sports, Seun Fakorede and members of Oyo House of Assembly led the protest for the scrapping of the Nigerian Police’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Ibadan today. The protest started from Iwo road and had protesters bearing placards with inscriptions like “Stop harassing us”, kill corruption, not innocent youths”, […]

