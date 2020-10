Tribune Online

Soji-Eze Fagbemi | Abuja The Federal Government has appointed Alhaji Adamu Abdu Fanda, a former member House of Representative from Kano State as Chairman of the Board of the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA). The appointment, which¬† took effect from September 26, 2020, was contained in a memo with file number FMIT/LEG/1426/17 dated […]

