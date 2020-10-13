



Lagos to compensate victims of #EndSARS protest with N200m ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government has earmarked N200million as compensation for families of victims of #EndSars protest. The governor made this promise while addressing protesters on Tuesday morning at Alausa, Ikeja, in relation to the 5-point agenda brought forward by the #EndSARS campaigners. The governor further promised to convey […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune