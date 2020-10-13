



MTN Nigeria CMO moves to Liberia as Chief Executive Officer

MTN Nigeria has announced that its Chief Marketing Officer, Mr Rahul De, is vacating his position to assume a new role within the MTN Group. Effective November 1, Rahul will become Chief Executive Officer, MTN Liberia. Rahul was appointed Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Nigeria in 2015 and went on to drive the sustained growth […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune