Murdered Warri chief priest was not our grandson ― Alawuru family

The famous Alawuru family in Warri, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, has denied a report describing the murdered chief priest at Igbudu community as its grandson. The chief priest, simply identified as Victor (but alluded as Victor Alawuru in several media reports) allegedly impregnated a Muslim Hausa lady and was later stabbed […]

