



Tribune Online

PHOTO NEWS: Situation report as #ENDSARS protest continues Tuesday in Ibadan

Following the ongoing #ENDSARS protests across the country, some youths in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, have gathered at the Iwo road end of the city to engage in the Ibadan version of the protest. The peaceful protesters had gathered for the protest as early as 8:00 am on Tuesday morning, with different placards that has […]

PHOTO NEWS: Situation report as #ENDSARS protest continues Tuesday in Ibadan

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune