Wike bans #EndSARS protests in Rivers

Wike bans #EndSARS protests in Rivers

Rivers State Government, on Monday, said it has prohibited all forms of protest in the state, specifically, the #EndSARS protests currently rocking many cities across the country. Wike’s directive was contained in a statement by his Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim. He explained that the government took the decision because the Inspector General […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

