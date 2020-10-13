



Tribune Online

Wike bans #EndSARS protests in Rivers

Rivers State Government, on Monday, said it has prohibited all forms of protest in the state, specifically, the #EndSARS protests currently rocking many cities across the country. Wike’s directive was contained in a statement by his Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim. He explained that the government took the decision because the Inspector General […]

Wike bans #EndSARS protests in Rivers

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune