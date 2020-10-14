



Adoption of 2014 Conference report panacea to EndSARS protests ― Braithwaite

A human rights activist and legal practitioner, Mr Olumide Braithwaite, on Wednesday called for total reformation of the Nigeria Police Force and restructuring of the country based on 2014 National Conference reports, saying taking such move would ease the suffering of the masses and serve a way out of the endless EndSARS protests across the […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune