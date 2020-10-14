Edo APC councillors protest suspension, non-payment of salaries by Obaseki

Elected councillors from 16 out of the 18 local government areas of Edo State who were suspended by Governor Godwin Obaseki yesterday took to the main streets of Benin to demand their reinstatement and payment of salaries and allowances.

Armed with different inscriptions, the councillors, all members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) explained that their problems started when Governor Obaseki was screened out of the primary of the APC and decided to make a move to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Their spokesman, Mr Emwinghare Osabuohien said that as a result of the governor’s defection to the PDP, he ordered the 192 councillors to follow him to the PDP but the 90 who refused…