#ENDSARS: Adeboye throws weight behind protest

The General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has urged the Federal Government to listen to the grievances of protesting youths across the country calling for an end to brutality and abuse of power by men of the Nigerian Police Force. Adeboye, on his official Twitter handlejoined his voice with […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune