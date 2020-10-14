



Tribune Online

#EndSARS: D’Banj demands end to police brutality, advocates reforms

Popular Nigerian artiste, D’Banj, whose real name is Oladapo Oyebanjo, has advocated for a total overhaul of the country’s policing structure to reflect a people-oriented system. D’Banj made the call in a statement he issued on Tuesday after a stakeholder meeting held with the Inspector-General of Police Mr Mohammed Adamu, against the backdrop of widespread […]

#EndSARS: D’Banj demands end to police brutality, advocates reforms

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune