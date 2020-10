Tribune Online

Ladies’ man YKD premieres new track, ‘Finest Girl’

Budding talent YKD has premiered his long-awaited new single, dubbed ‘Finest Girl’. YKD, real name Oluwatosin Shobambo is one of the amazing talents making Nigeria proud in Dubai, UAE, where he lives. The versatile singer who has wide experiences in sound engineering, songwriting, and recording is also an energetic performer who leaves many asking for […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune