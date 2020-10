Tribune Online

N50,400 no longer required for boarding aircraft ― Minister

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has stated that payment of N50,400 barcode is no longer a requirement to board airlines coming to Nigeria. At a ceremony in Abuja, Sirika also disclosed that Nigeria would double the present number of airports before June 2023. Sirika who spoke on the complaints of Nigerians returning home from abroad […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune