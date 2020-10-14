NANS to collaborate with Ekiti institutions on prosecution of randy lecturers

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
NANS to collaborate with Ekiti institutions on prosecution of randy lecturers

NANS to collaborate, NANS, NANS commends Akeredelu

The National Association of Nigerian Students(NANS), has vowed to rid the higher institutions operating in Ekiti State of sexual assault, promising to work with the management to ensure that lecturers engaging in such “animalistic” behaviour are dismissed and prosecuted. The Chairman, NANS/Joint Campus Committee, Ekiti axis, Mr Abiola Ogunleye, spoke on Wednesday during a press […]

NANS to collaborate with Ekiti institutions on prosecution of randy lecturers
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR