NANS to collaborate with Ekiti institutions on prosecution of randy lecturers

The National Association of Nigerian Students(NANS), has vowed to rid the higher institutions operating in Ekiti State of sexual assault, promising to work with the management to ensure that lecturers engaging in such “animalistic” behaviour are dismissed and prosecuted. The Chairman, NANS/Joint Campus Committee, Ekiti axis, Mr Abiola Ogunleye, spoke on Wednesday during a press […]

