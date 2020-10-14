



Tribune Online

Sanwo-Olu moves to get justice for victims of SARS brutality

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday he has put in motion plans to getting justice for the victims of brutality and extra-judicial actions allegedly committed by the dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). Sanwo-Olu made this known while addressing youths protesting against SARS’ excesses at the State House in Alausa, saying the state government […]

Sanwo-Olu moves to get justice for victims of SARS brutality

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune