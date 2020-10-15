



Tribune Online

AAU lecturers cry out over non-payment of salaries

Lecturers at the Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State are presently up in arms against the authorities of the tertiary institution over the non-payment of their salaries for three months, check-off dues, voluntary savings and other deductions since March this year. The chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Monday Igbafen […]

AAU lecturers cry out over non-payment of salaries

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune