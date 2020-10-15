#EndSARS: Lagos constitutes seven-man judicial panel on abuses

Lagos State government, on Thursday, constituted a Panel of Enquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses in the state. The state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this while briefing newsmen at Lagos House, Marina, Lagos, saying the seven-man panel, which has six months in the first instance for the job, will be chaired […]

