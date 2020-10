Tribune Online

Group backs #EndSARS protesters

The association of Praying Mothers Behind Nigerian Youths (PMBNY) has thrown its weight behind the ongoing #EndSARS protest across the country calling for reforms that would ensure positive change and new orientation among police officers. Speaking to newsmen in Lagos, the group spokesperson, Uri Ngozichukwuka stated that the need for public outcry against SARS has […]

Group backs #EndSARS protesters

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune