International Day of Older Persons: Physiotherapist offers free virtual management for the elderly

AS part of activities marking the 2020 International Day of Older Persons, a physiotherapist, Professor Efe Useh, has offered to provide free virtual physiotherapy assessments to Nigerian pensioners and other elderly people with low back and neck pain for the rest of the year. Professor Useh, a Nigerian physiotherapist based in South Africa is offering […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune