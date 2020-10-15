Tribune Online
MDCAN approves take-off of IBBUL College of Health Sciences
THE Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), Minna branch, has promised support for immediate take-off of the College of Health Sciences at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, (IBBU), Lapai in Niger State, by next academic session. The chairperson of the association, Dr Halima Isah Umar, gave the assurance when the executive members of […]
MDCAN approves take-off of IBBUL College of Health Sciences
Tribune Online
Source: Nigerian Tribune