MDCAN approves take-off of IBBUL College of Health Sciences

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
MDCAN approves take-off of IBBUL College of Health Sciences

IBBUL, students, mass communication, College of Health Sciences

THE Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), Minna branch, has promised support for immediate take-off of the College of Health Sciences at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, (IBBU), Lapai in Niger State, by next academic session. The chairperson of the association, Dr Halima Isah Umar, gave the assurance when the executive members of […]

MDCAN approves take-off of IBBUL College of Health Sciences
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR