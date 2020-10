Tribune Online

Nigerian Army issues warning against “trouble makers”

The Nigerian Army has issued a warning against persons it tagged “subversive elements and trouble makers” and has warned them to “desist from such acts as it remains highly committed to defend the country and her democracy at all cost.” The army authorities stated this via a release signed by Col Sagir Musa, Acting Director […]

