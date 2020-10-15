



Nigerian College of Aviation Technology resumes post COVID-19 training

THE Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria said it has obtained the approval of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to resume training activities post COVID-19 lockdown. The College which has since commenced phased resumption of training activities on Monday, October 12, 2020, stated that it’s […]

