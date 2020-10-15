



Tribune Online

PHOTO NEWS: #EndSwat protest ongoing at UI gate

PHOTO NEWS: #EndSwat protest ongoing at UI gate YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE Oshiomhole-led NWC sacked to end internal crisis, APC tells court The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told a Federal High Court in Abuja, that the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) was sacked to solve the internal […]

PHOTO NEWS: #EndSwat protest ongoing at UI gate

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune