Professor JP Clark’s remains arrive Delta, for burial tonight

The remains of Africa literary giant, Emeritus Professor John Pepper Clark, have arrived Delta State for burial tonight. He passed on Tuesday October 13 at the age of 85 in Lagos. Tribune Online gathered that the body of the Kiagbodo-born poet is on its way via a motorcade to his Kiagbodo ancestral home in Burutu […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune