Tribune Online
TD Jakes chides Nigerian government, backs #EndSARS protest
Bishop TD Jakes, the senior pastor of The Potter’s House, Dallas, USA, has joined the scores of notable personalities who have spoken up about the #EndSARS protest which is currently taking place in several states in Nigeria and across the world. The revered cleric, in a tweet, quoted Martin Luther King Jnr while stressing that […]
TD Jakes chides Nigerian government, backs #EndSARS protest
Tribune Online
Source: Nigerian Tribune