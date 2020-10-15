



Tribune Online

UPDATE: Northern states have not rejected SARS ― Gov Lalong

Northern states have rejected the wholesale disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), positing that the police unit has been useful in the fight against insecurity in the region. The Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong, stated this in Abuja in a chat with State House correspondents after a […]

UPDATE: Northern states have not rejected SARS ― Gov Lalong

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune