Lagos State government has confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in a private boarding school in Lekki. The state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, who announced this on Friday, said 181 students and staff members of a private school located in a suburb of Lekki tested positive to COVID-19 during surveillance and case investigation in the […]

181 students, staff test positive for COVID-19 in one school in Lagos, says govt

Source: Nigerian Tribune