



Tribune Online

Awo’s first daughter, Reverend (Mrs) Omotola Oyediran, dies at 79; Buhari, other leaders condole with family

The Chairman of the African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN) Plc, Reverend (Mrs) Omotola Oyediran, is dead, the family announced on Friday. Reverend Mrs Oyediran was the first daughter of the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Yeye Odua, Chief Mrs HID Awolowo. She was also the wife of the former Vice Chancellor of the University of […]

Awo’s first daughter, Reverend (Mrs) Omotola Oyediran, dies at 79; Buhari, other leaders condole with family

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune