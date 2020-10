Tribune Online

Effects of increase in price of commodities

The excruciating pain inflicted on poor Nigerians as a result of the increase in pump price in the country has compelled market men and women to increase the price of foodstuffs and other commodities. The price of a locally-produced bag of rice has increased from N22, 000 to N30, 000. We all know rice is […]

