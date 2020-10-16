#EndSARS: Akeredolu sets up committee to take public complaints 

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, has disclosed that a committee has been set up to receive complaints from members of the public on illegal detention, extortion and brutality by officers of the Nigeria Police Force in the state.  Governor Akeredolu said the committee will be headed by a retired chief judge and will commence […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

