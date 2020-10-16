



Tribune Online

Gombe governor tasks boundary managers on curbing boundary crisis

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has tasked boundary managers in the country to address crisis arising from border definition, delineation as the National Boundary Commission opens interactive session in Gombe. Inuwa Yahaya tasked the boundary managers to provide a permanent framework for managing border issues which often degenerates into Intra and interstate conflicts. The […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune