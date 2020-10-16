



Tribune Online

Gov Uzodinma to head governors’ pilgrimage mobilisation team to Israel in December

THE Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has been made the chairman of the mobilisation team of governors for the 2020 December general pilgrimage to Israel. The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, disclosed this during the governor’s solidarity visit to NCPC office in Abuja, recently. Pam described […]

Gov Uzodinma to head governors’ pilgrimage mobilisation team to Israel in December

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune