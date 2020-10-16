



How we ensure safety on our roads — Oyeyemi, FRSC corps marshal

Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi is the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the agency saddled with the responsibility of ensuring safety on the nation’s roads. In this interview by SEGUN KASALI, Oyeyemi speaks about the activities of the agency. How have you used your human capacity development to actualise the objectives of the […]

