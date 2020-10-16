



Tribune Online

One die, three injured as car rammed into #EndSARS protesters in Ondo

At least one person has been confirmed dead and three others injured during the protest against police brutality, extortion and extra-judicial killings in Akure, Ondo State capital. It was gathered that the protesters were moving towards the Governor’s office when a Toyota Camry marked LND 778 GL and two commercial motorcyclists rammed into the crowd. […]

One die, three injured as car rammed into #EndSARS protesters in Ondo

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune