



Tribune Online

Police reform: NHRC submits panel’s report to PSC, urges immediate implementation

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has submitted the report of the Presidential Investigation Panel on Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigerian Police to the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Mr Musliu Smith for immediate implementation. The Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Tony Ojukwu, while submitting the report, expressed confidence in the […]

Police reform: NHRC submits panel’s report to PSC, urges immediate implementation

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune