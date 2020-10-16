Schneider Electric to reinforce capacity building for Nigerian engineers

Schneider Electric, a global specialist in energy management and digital transformation, has stated its readiness to reinforce capacity building initiatives in Nigeria for its indigenous engineers and new intakes.

The General Manager, Process Automation, Schneider Electric (West Africa) Ajibola Akindele, while reiterating Schneider’s commitment towards capacity building and local content entrenchment, stated that exposing the staff to technical training would translate into a multiplier effect on the immediate locality and beyond as they come back to train others and also provide technical services even to other African countries.