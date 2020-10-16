Stop politicising #ENDSARS protest, Lagos APC cautions PDP

Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as needless and irresponsible the politicisation of the ongoing nationwide protest against police brutality and SARS operatives by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

APC in a statement signed by its spokesman, Seye Oladejo said since the beginning of the protest, the party and Governor Sanwo-Olu have not only identified with the masses on the issues at stake but the governor had also presented it before President Muhammadu Buhari.

It stated that PDP was taking the advantage of the protest to cause mayhem because of the Lagos East Senatorial district.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to…