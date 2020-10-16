Suspected armed robbers kill mobile cop in Delta 

A mobile police officer believed to be attached to a Mobile Squadron outfit of the Warri Area Command has been shot dead by suspected armed robbers.

Reports say the mobile cop was shot dead at a Petrol Station in Etuwewe, Warri in Warri South Local Government Area on Thursday.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Onome Onovwakpoyeya, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), confirmed the killing late Thursday night to Tribune Online via phone call.

She, however, didn’t give the details of the slain police officer.

The corpse of the slain cop has reportedly been taken to a mortuary by operatives of the B Division.

It was gathered that the hoodlums made away with the deceased’s…