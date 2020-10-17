



#EndSARS: I didn’t sponsor attack on protesters ― MC Oluomo

Chairman of the National Union of the Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos State Council, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly referred to as MC Oluomo, has described as blackmail allegations that he sponsored attack on #EndSARS protesters in Alausa, Ikeja. Speaking with newsmen, Akinsanya said he had issued a statement in support of the protest on Sunday, […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune