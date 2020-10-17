



Tribune Online

#EndSARS: Kogi inaugurates 10-man committee on police brutality

Kogi State Government, has inaugurated 10-man Human Rights Special Intervention Group (HRSIG) committee, to help respond to the legal needs of victims of human right abuse to enable them have access to justice. The Director General, Office of the Public Defender and Citizens Rights Commission (PDCRC) in Kogi, Abdullahi Zakari, who inaugurated the committee in […]

#EndSARS: Kogi inaugurates 10-man committee on police brutality

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune