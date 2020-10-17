#EndSARS: Kogi inaugurates 10-man committee on police brutality

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
#EndSARS: Kogi inaugurates 10-man committee on police brutality

immunise, children, Kogi , service commission, Kogi, KIRS chairman, health workers, Kogi, local government elections, KOSIEC, Kogi, ongoing projects, EPA, Kogi, economic recovery stimulus fund, APC, Ondo, COVID-19: Kogi govt plans house to house testing, Confluence University

Kogi State Government, has inaugurated 10-man Human Rights Special Intervention Group (HRSIG) committee, to help respond to the legal needs of victims of human right abuse to enable them have access to justice. The Director General, Office of the Public Defender and Citizens Rights  Commission (PDCRC) in Kogi, Abdullahi Zakari, who inaugurated the committee  in […]

#EndSARS: Kogi inaugurates 10-man committee on police brutality
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR