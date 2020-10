Tribune Online

#EndSARs protest: Three die in Osun

No fewer than three persons lost their lives on Saturday when the #EndSARS protest turned bloody in Osogbo, Osun State capital. Tribune Online learnt that one of the injured ones who was taken to a hospital gave up the ghost. One of the medical experts in the hospital who preferred anonymity hinted that the injured […]

#EndSARs protest: Three die in Osun

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune