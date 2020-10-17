



Tribune Online

IGP asks Supreme Court to stay judgment nullifying 10, 000 constables recruitment

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu has filed a 20-ground of appeal against the judgment of the Court of Appeal which overturned the recruitment of 10,000 constables carried out by him and the Nigeria Police Force last year. The fresh notice of appeal filed at the Supreme Court incorporates the earlier one containing […]

IGP asks Supreme Court to stay judgment nullifying 10, 000 constables recruitment

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune