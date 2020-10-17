



Insecurity: Northern Elders pass Vote of Confidence on Buhari

Northern Elders have passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, saying the President’s sterling leadership quality had kept the people more United despite threats in some quarters. The elders under the aegis of Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development, CNEEPD),however,expressed dissatisfaction in the security sector, saying the prevailing insecurity had […]

