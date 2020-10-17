Is this covid-19 infection? | Ask the Doctor

I developed cough, sore throat and fever after a recent weekend trip to the village. In view of the current COVID-19- pandemic, I am worried if what I have is the COVID-19 infection. Kindly advise me.

Worried (by SMS)

While it is true that these symptoms could also occur in patients with the COVID-19 infection, they could also occur in someone with a chest infection. This is why it is difficult to confirm that what you have is the COVID 19 infection. All the same, it is advisable to see a doctor to examine you and do some appropriate blood tests. As part of your treatment, your doctor may also advise you to stay at home, self-isolate and monitor your symptoms.