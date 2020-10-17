



My husband stripped me naked, dealt me punches, stabbed me with a knife, woman tells court

The five-year-old wedlock between a couple, Abiodun Adegbite and Afeez Adegbite, has been dissolved by Oja Oba/Mapo Court C Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State. Abiodun who dragged her husband to court accused him of irresponsibility, battery and violence. She thus prayed the court that if her prayer was answered, it should grant her custody […]

