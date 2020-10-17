



Nigeria confirms 212 new COVID-19 cases, total now 61,194

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 212 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 61,194. The NCDC disclosed this via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Friday. “On the 16th of October 2020, 212 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune