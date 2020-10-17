



PHOTO NEWS: #EndSARS protesters turn Benin-Lagos expressway to cooking spots

The #EndSARS protesters in Benin on Saturday introduced a new dimension to the week-long agitation as they turned parts of the Benini-Lagos expressway to cooking spots at the pedestrians bridge by the University of Benin Main Gate. The protesters, who barricaded the ever busy road on bothe ends set up emergency kitchen spots on road […]

